Salem’s starting pitchers held the Fredericksburg offense in check Friday and Saturday nights.

However, the Nationals were able to score late runs both nights against the Red Sox bullpen to extend their winning streak to four games.

Fredericksburg (17-25) scored eight runs over the last four innings of Saturday night's 9-2 win after tallying seven runs over the final four at-bats in Friday night's 8-5 victory at Carilion Clinic Field.

Those offensive explosions spoiled strong outings from Salem’s starting pitchers.

Luis Perales, the Saturday starter, was electric over his five innings. He struck out a season-high 10 batters and allowed one run on four hits.

Jedixson Paez, the Friday starter, allowed one run on two hits and struck out two over four innings.

The bullpen surrendered eight runs on 11 hits, walked two and struck out two Saturday. The performance was similar the night before after Paez was taken out — seven runs on eight hits, seven walks and two strikeouts.

Fredericksburg’s Brady House went 3 for 5 with two homers Saturday. His solo homer capped a four-run seventh inning that gave the FredNats a 7-2 lead.

Murphy Stehly went 4 for 5 with three RBIs, highlighted by a two-run single in the ninth inning, in Friday’s contest.

Cutter Coffey and Ahbram Liendo each had two hits Friday, and Roman Anthony went 2 for 3 on Saturday for Salem (20-23).