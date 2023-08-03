Salem rocketed up the Carolina League North Division second-half standings by preventing teams from utilizing big innings.

That has changed in the first two games at Fredericksburg.

The Nationals used a big first inning for the second straight game to take control and cruise to a 7-1 home triumph Wednesday evening.

The Red Sox (45-50, 15-17) allowed three first-inning runs Tuesday in a 5-1 loss, and then proceeded to surrender four first-inning runs Wednesday.

Starter Jose Ramirez (2-7) recorded only two outs and was lifted after surrenering four runs (one earned) on four hits.

The Salem offense only mustered three hits against four Fredericksburg pitchers.

The Nationals (44-50, 14-17) allowed only one Salem runner to advance into scoring position — Lyonell James on a two-out double in the fifth — and the Red Sox failed to bring James around.

Albert Feliz hit a solo homer to lead off the top of the sixth inning.