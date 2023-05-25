Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Fredericksburg scored five times in the ninth inning to break a tie and claim a 7-2 win over Salem on Wednesday evening at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Nationals (14-25) used three hits, a pair of walks and a costly Red Sox error to push across five runs against three different Salem pitchers.

The FredNats' rally came one night after Salem scored four times in the ninth to claim a walk-off victory.

Brady House's two-run single gave Fredericksburg the lead for good. Paul Witt added an RBI single and two more runs scored when Jose Colmenares reached on a two-out throwing error.

Caleb Bolden (1-2) suffered the loss after he allowed the first two batters in the ninth inning to reach. He was attempting to pitch a third inning of relief after he faced the minimum in the seventh and eighth innings.

Cutter Coffey (2 for 4) gave the Red Sox (20-20) a 2-0 lead with his two-run double in the first inning.

Fredericksburg scored a run in the fourth and fifth innings to tie the game.