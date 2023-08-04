Nats claim 3rd straight over Sox

Fredericksburg scored eight runs in the first three innings and never looked back in claiming an 8-2 home win over Salem in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader.

The teams were playing a doubleheader after Thursday’s game was postponed because of inclement weather.

The Nationals (45-50, 15-17) have won the first three games of the series and have outscored Salem 16-0 in the first three innings of those contests.

Yorberto Mejicano hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning for the Red Sox (45-51, 15-18).

Lyonell James and Gilberto Jimenez had two hits apiece for Salem.

Red Sox starter Elvis Soto (0-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits and walked two over 1 2/3 innings.

The Roanoke Times