Fredericksburg didn't score the initial run in its series against Salem for the first time in Friday's doubleheader nightcap.

It didn't matter as Salem's losing streak was extended to five games.

The FredNats scored three sixth-inning runs to take control and claim a 7-3 win to sweep the doubleheader and take the first four games of the series.

Saturday night's game ended after press time.

Salem held a 7-0 lead entering the bottom of the ninth inning, but Fredericksburg rallied and scored seven times to force extra innings.

The Red Sox (45-52, 15-19) spoiled Johnfrank Salazar's best performance in a Salem uniform. The infielder, who was promoted to Salem on July 21, went 3 for 4 with a double, homer and two RBIs.

Salazar had two hits in 29 at-bats prior to Friday's doubleheader nightcap.

His homer trimmed Salem's deficit to 4-2, but the FredNats (46-50, 16-17) added insurance runs on Yohandy Morales' bases-clearing triple in the sixth.