North Cross' Mack to sign up with Navy football

"He got recruited by all the service academies and he had some other schools interested in him, but nothing ever materialized, partly the way recruiting has sort of been mangled this year," Alexander said.

Mack, who lives in Franklin County, said he is unsure whether he will report to Annapolis or spend his first year at the Naval Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island, and begin his college career in 2022.

"I still have an opportunity to go straight to Annapolis," he said. "I just have to send them my SAT score. Once I do that, they'll decide if I go to prep school or Annapolis."

Regardless, Mack was not about to turn down a chance for a Naval Academy education.

"It's really great," he said. "The coaches really explained all the opportunities I have if I go there, just the success I could have for myself if I take this route."

Several players from Timesland schools including Hidden Valley's Matt Aiken and Ryan Mitchell have enjoyed success in Navy's varsity program.

Mack is running with that.

"From the jump I was pretty confident, but knowing that, it gives me more confidence," he said.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

