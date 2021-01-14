North Cross' Mack to sign up with Navy football

Football coaches from the Naval Academy were hot on North Cross senior James Jackson's recruiting trail.
They came up short on Jackson, who signed with Virginia.
However, Navy did reap a big dividend with a commitment from another North Cross senior, Michael Mack.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Mack, who was offered early last fall, will sign a national letter-of-intent with the Midshipmen on Friday.
North Cross coach Stephen Alexander said Mack is being recruited likely as an outside linebacker.
"It's pretty special," Alexander said. "We've never had a kid at Navy. It's obviously an amazing opportunity.
"His athleticism ... Not just Navy, but the other coaches I talked to, they mentioned that as well. I think he's athletic enough to play in the secondary, but outside linebacker is probably his natural position."
Alexander said he expected more offers to come Mack's way. The North Cross coach said it was not a normal recruiting season because of the impact of COVID-19.
North Cross played a fall schedule, but the Raiders were limited to four games because of COVID-related cancellations and other factors. Mack helped the Raiders win the 2019 VISAA Division II state championship.
"He got recruited by all the service academies and he had some other schools interested in him, but nothing ever materialized, partly the way recruiting has sort of been mangled this year," Alexander said.
Mack, who lives in Franklin County, said he is unsure whether he will report to Annapolis or spend his first year at the Naval Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island, and begin his college career in 2022.
"I still have an opportunity to go straight to Annapolis," he said. "I just have to send them my SAT score. Once I do that, they'll decide if I go to prep school or Annapolis."
Regardless, Mack was not about to turn down a chance for a Naval Academy education.
"It's really great," he said. "The coaches really explained all the opportunities I have if I go there, just the success I could have for myself if I take this route."
Several players from Timesland schools including Hidden Valley's Matt Aiken and Ryan Mitchell have enjoyed success in Navy's varsity program.
Mack is running with that.
"From the jump I was pretty confident, but knowing that, it gives me more confidence," he said.
