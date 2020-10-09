North Cross School postpones football game after player tests positive for COVID-19

Shuman said Fork Union officials are conducting their COVID protocol to determine whether the North Cross positive test will affect their scheduled game Saturday against Portsmouth Christian.

"We have a COVID director," said Shuman, who first learned of North Cross' positive COVID test on Twitter. "We are COVID negative on our campus and we're working through it right now."

North Cross' next scheduled football game is Oct. 30 at Fork Union. The two schools were slated to play each other twice in 2020.

The Raiders' Oct. 23 home game against Fishburne Military School was postponed after Fishburne canceled the remainder of its fall schedules for all sports.

North Cross also has games scheduled Nov. 7, 14 and 21.

"We will await further results and guidance before making a decision about future games," the North Cross statement said. "The health and safety of the North Cross community is our top priority, and we have done — and will continue to do — everything possible to protect our students, staff, faculty, visitors, and families."

The North Cross statement said the school has conducted "more than 2,000 tests with a positivity rate of 0.5 percent" within its school community.