Northern Virginia high school star takes medalist honors as VSGA women's state am

In a Virginia women's amateur field laden with youngsters, golfer Julie Shin qualifies as something of a veteran.
Shin, 16, displayed her poise Tuesday at Roanoke Country Club, where she shot a 1-under-par 70 to nudge Tatum Walsh by one stroke and claim the top seed for the first round of match play Wednesday.
"I wasn't expecting much because this was one of my first amateur tournaments," said Shin, referring to a field that historically has included much older players. "I definitely played better than I thought I would today.
"My first goal was to qualify for match play."
She didn't come to Roanoke without credentials, having finished third individually in last fall's Class 3 state golf championship while helping her high school — newly opene Independence High School in Loudoun County — win the state team title.
Shin, a past winner of the prestigious Bobby Bowers Invitational in Springfield, has been taking calls from college coaches since that became permissible June 15.
Walsh, who will be a senior this coming fall at St. Christopher's in Richmond, was no stranger to Roanoke Country Club, which is the host of the Scott Robertson Memorial, a junior tournament that annually attracts a challenging field.
"I know the Dogwood [nine] pretty well," said Walsh, who is committed to James Madison.
"I've played that a couple of times. It's given me an idea of where to hit the ball off the tee and to have a little experience with the speed of the greens."
There were high hopes for the Southwest Virginia contingent in a 38-player field, but only 13-year-old Kathryn Ha advanced to Wednesday morning's round of 16.
Despite making a double bogey at No. 18, Ha finished with a 4-over-par 75.
"This is my home course and I've been practicing really hard," said Ha, who will be an eighth-grader next year at Andrew Lewis Middle School in Salem. "I was blessed to be able to practice here during this [coronavirus] pandemic."
Ha, who stands a shade over 5 feet, learned to play golf when her dad would take her to Blue Hills when she was still a preschooler, and she has been playing in tournaments since she was 7.
"Hopefully, I'll play well in the match play. It will be my first time in that format. I'll have to stick with the game plan and hopefully we'll have some good results."
Ha had been practicing with Roanoke Country Club teammate Katelyn Mosdell, who appeared to be on pace for a match play spot before going 8-6 on the final two holes of the Dogwood nine.
"It started when I hit my drive into the woods at No. 8," said Mosdell, who was 3 over for the day through 16 holes and could have bogeyed the last two holes and still qualified for the championship flight.
"After I hit the ball in the trees, everything else was out of whack."
