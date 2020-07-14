Northern Virginia high school star takes medalist honors as VSGA women's state am

"I've played that a couple of times. It's given me an idea of where to hit the ball off the tee and to have a little experience with the speed of the greens."

There were high hopes for the Southwest Virginia contingent in a 38-player field, but only 13-year-old Kathryn Ha advanced to Wednesday morning's round of 16.

Despite making a double bogey at No. 18, Ha finished with a 4-over-par 75.

"This is my home course and I've been practicing really hard," said Ha, who will be an eighth-grader next year at Andrew Lewis Middle School in Salem. "I was blessed to be able to practice here during this [coronavirus] pandemic."

Ha, who stands a shade over 5 feet, learned to play golf when her dad would take her to Blue Hills when she was still a preschooler, and she has been playing in tournaments since she was 7.

"Hopefully, I'll play well in the match play. It will be my first time in that format. I'll have to stick with the game plan and hopefully we'll have some good results."

Ha had been practicing with Roanoke Country Club teammate Katelyn Mosdell, who appeared to be on pace for a match play spot before going 8-6 on the final two holes of the Dogwood nine.