Northside forfeits Friday's game due to offensive line injuries

Lord Botetourt will take a 6-0 record into the Region 3D playoffs as the No. 1 seed although the Cavaliers will be one of 10 Timesland teams that did not play a full six-game schedule in a season delayed and shortened by COVID-19.

“I’m the one who told our players,” Lord Botetourt athletic director Chuck Pound said. “I said, ‘I know you’re disappointed, but this gives you a chance to rest up, heal up and get ready for the first round of the playoffs.’

“I understand. “Both of us, obviously, would like to play it in some ways. In other ways, for both of us, it might be a blessing in disguise.”

Northside remains in contention for the No. 4 seeding. The Vikings stand No. 4 in the latest VHSL Rating Scale points standings, but Christiansburg could move into the No. 4 spot if a number of dominoes fall the Blue Demons way this week.

If Northside gets the No. 4 spot, the Vikings would play at Lord Botetourt in the first round. Fisher said if the Vikings do not make the playoffs, they plan to play in the extra “plus-one” game the VHSL is allowing for teams that do not qualify for the postseason.

Fisher said the Vikings are preparing to return to the field.