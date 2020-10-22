Old school: Davis still holds state playoff record 46 years later

Russell Davis might be one of the great forgotten high school football stars in Virginia.
I haven't forgotten him, and that is thanks to one of my old college roommates.
Yes, Howard Owen was in my ear for much of the 1974 season about a running back at his alma mater, Woodbridge High School.
It was Russell Davis.
He was a 6-foot-2, 220-pound athlete who ran with speed and power.
Davis did not play football until a coach at Woodbridge convinced him to come out for the team after he transferred from another school.
The new kid quickly proved too much for opponents to handle, even at the Group AAA level where the state's largest schools reside.
And Woodbridge, located south of Washington, D.C., off of Interstate 95, was one of the big ones.
There were so many students at the mushrooming suburban school that some attended during a very early-morning session while others were in class later in the day.
Davis immediately put Woodbridge at the top of the VHSL heap.
The Vikings stood 11-0 after a 42-14 victory in the Northwest Region final over George Washington, heading into a state semifinal against Lee-Davis at Virginia State University south of Richmond.
That's where Russell Davis put his name in the VHSL record book.
On Saturday, Nov. 30, 1974, Davis carried 17 times for 384 yards in a 35-12 victory.
Woodbridge lost the state final the next week 24-21 to Bethel High of Hampton in Davis' final high school game.
It also was the last at Woodbridge for head coach Red Stickney, who later became the coach at Franklin County from 1978-81.
Davis went on to star at fullback for Michigan, helping the Wolverines to three Big Ten titles and setting a record in the 1979 East-West Shrine Bowl with six touchdowns.
He played four seasons in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers, finishing with 474 career rushing yards, just 90 more than his total in that VHSL semifinal.
And guess what?
Davis' 384-yard performance is still the VHSL state playoff record, one of the oldest on the books.
Magna Vista's Jacquez Hairston came close to Davis' total in the 2015 Group 3A final against Lord Botetourt. Hairston's 352 yards rank him second on the list.
Last week we looked at the VHSL's all-time football records counting all games. Now we will highlight a few state playoff marks.
The VHSL counts only state semifinal and championship game records since 1970 in the lists that run on its website. Take a look, and if a name is missing let the VHSL office know, but any submission requires documentation.
Timesland schools have left some footprints on the state playoff landscape.
The 2010 Group A Division 1 championship game between Eastern Montgomery and Riverheads lives on in black ink.
Riverheads' 555 yards rushing in its 63-49 victory at Salem Stadium are still the highest single-game total.
EastMont's Shawn Christian passed for 432 yards (No. 3) and five TDs (tied for No. 2) in the 2010 final, while the Mustangs' Brad Wooten is second on the receiving list with 13 catches for 295 yards in the same game.
Liberty's 529 rushing yards in a 2002 Division 3 championship victory over New Kent rank No. 3.
Christiansburg fans endured a snowstorm during a 28-21 overtime loss to Harrisonburg in 2010. They also won't forget the 49 carries by Harrisonburg's Michael Holmes, which is a single-game playoff record.
The same goes for Pulaski County fans in the 2001 Division 4 state final in Lynchburg where Lafayette's Connor Hughes booted a 49-yard field goal in a 41-28 victory over the Cougars. It is still No. 2 on the list.
The lone Timesland player holding down the No. 1 spot in any category is Bath County's K.C. Jones, whose 105-yard interception return in a 1995 Division 1 semifinal victory over Appalachia remains atop the VHSL list.
Here are a few more state playoff records:
• Most completions in a game — 27, by Brookville's Logan Thomas vs. James Monroe in 2008.
• Most TDs in a game — 7, by William Campbell's Cedric Peerman vs. Appalachia in 2002.
• Most points by a team — 76, by Hampton vs. James Madison in 1996.
