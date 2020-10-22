Old school: Davis still holds state playoff record 46 years later

That's where Russell Davis put his name in the VHSL record book.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, 1974, Davis carried 17 times for 384 yards in a 35-12 victory.

Woodbridge lost the state final the next week 24-21 to Bethel High of Hampton in Davis' final high school game.

It also was the last at Woodbridge for head coach Red Stickney, who later became the coach at Franklin County from 1978-81.

Davis went on to star at fullback for Michigan, helping the Wolverines to three Big Ten titles and setting a record in the 1979 East-West Shrine Bowl with six touchdowns.

He played four seasons in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers, finishing with 474 career rushing yards, just 90 more than his total in that VHSL semifinal.

And guess what?

Davis' 384-yard performance is still the VHSL state playoff record, one of the oldest on the books.

Magna Vista's Jacquez Hairston came close to Davis' total in the 2015 Group 3A final against Lord Botetourt. Hairston's 352 yards rank him second on the list.

Last week we looked at the VHSL's all-time football records counting all games. Now we will highlight a few state playoff marks.