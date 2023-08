Andrea Miller won her record fourth consecutive Virginia State Golf Association Senior Women's Amateur Championship with a 2-and-1 win over Bev Lane at The Omni Homestead Resort's Old Course in Hot Springs.

Miller claimed the title by converting on an up-and-down for birdie at No. 17.

Linda DiVall won 4 and 3 over Shawn McCullough to win the Super Senior Women's Amateur. It was a rematch of last year's final that McCullough won 3 and 2.