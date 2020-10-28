Out of the fog, Martinsville set for historic weekend

Martinsville hasn’t hosted an Xfinity Series race since 2006, when it was still known as the Busch Series. The track has featured trucks and Cup twice per year since.

“You get in a sweet spot, and we had been that way with the trucks,” Campbell said. “The trucks have always done a great job for us — it’s always been a great race — so we’ve had them twice. This time, an opportunity was presented to us to bring in the Xfinity Series, as well. Obviously, we’ll jump at that.”

The track will host fans at all three races, with capacity capped at 1,000 each day by order of the governor. Face coverings and social distancing will be required, with arrows placed along the concourse to direct fans safely.

The 1,000-person limit forced Martinsville to turn away many fans who already had purchased tickets for the events.

“The process that we went through was fair and equitable,” Campbell said. “But regardless of what process we went through, those that don’t get to come, they’re disappointed — and I would be, too. I certainly understand the disappointment from those folks. I wish there was something we could do to have everyone in here.