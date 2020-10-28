Out of the fog, Martinsville set for historic weekend

Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell remembers the day the haulers left Atlanta.
He watched on television in March as the NASCAR Cup Series teams loaded up and exited the track, succumbing to COVID-19 and throwing his sport — as well as all other sports — into the fog.
“That was a reality check that, hey, this is serious,” Campbell said in a phone interview this week. “Who knows when we’re going to get back at it?”
Flash forward seven months, and the outlook is much brighter. NASCAR is all caught up. Campbell’s venerable track will host its first ever tripleheader weekend featuring the penultimate races for all three of NASCAR’s national series.
They’ll do so with limited fans in the stands — something they didn’t have during the rescheduled “spring” race in June — and the added excitement of staging the events that lock in the championship contenders for all three playoff finales in Phoenix.
“To have the trucks on Friday, Xfinity Saturday, Cup on Sunday, and all of them determining the final four going into Phoenix is pretty phenomenal,” Campbell said. “I think everybody here is really pumped up about it. I know the fans were and still are. Everybody’s excited. What better place to get down to that four than Martinsville?”
Martinsville hasn’t hosted an Xfinity Series race since 2006, when it was still known as the Busch Series. The track has featured trucks and Cup twice per year since.
“You get in a sweet spot, and we had been that way with the trucks,” Campbell said. “The trucks have always done a great job for us — it’s always been a great race — so we’ve had them twice. This time, an opportunity was presented to us to bring in the Xfinity Series, as well. Obviously, we’ll jump at that.”
The track will host fans at all three races, with capacity capped at 1,000 each day by order of the governor. Face coverings and social distancing will be required, with arrows placed along the concourse to direct fans safely.
The 1,000-person limit forced Martinsville to turn away many fans who already had purchased tickets for the events.
“The process that we went through was fair and equitable,” Campbell said. “But regardless of what process we went through, those that don’t get to come, they’re disappointed — and I would be, too. I certainly understand the disappointment from those folks. I wish there was something we could do to have everyone in here.
“That’s what we all work for. That’s what we live for, to bring fans in here. It’s just not meant to be this time, but we look forward to 2021 at some point when we can get back to some sense of normalcy and have our loyal and dedicated fans back out here.”
Still, the fact that they’re racing at all is a minor miracle. After the Atlanta postponement, Campbell remembers all the late-night phone calls and hours spent trying to come up with a plan to race amid a pandemic.
He felt a sense of relief and satisfaction when the Cup Series safely returned at Darlington in May. As subsequent events — including his night race June 10 — went off with no issues, that pride only grew.
“Here we are, the week before Phoenix and our championship,” Campbell said. “It’s just incredible the work that NASCAR did. We were the first back, and I’ve said it time and time again: NASCAR set the bar pretty high for everybody else to follow suit on how they did this.
“I shake my head in amazement at what they did — and are still doing — to do this thing right.”
