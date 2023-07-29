Paez, Red Sox crush Hillcats

Salem starter Jedixson Paez allowed one hit over six scoreless innings, Albert Feliz homered and drove in three runs, and the Red Sox cruised to a 7-2 win over Lynchburg on Saturday at Carilion Clinic Field.

Paez (2-4) won his third straight decision. He struck out five over his season-high six innings.

The only hit the right-hander surrendered was a one-out double to Wuilfredo Antunez in the fourth inning.

The Red Sox (45-47, 15-14) scored the first six runs of the game and never looked back.

Felix, Enderso Lira and Jhostynxon Garcia had two hits apiece.

The Hillcats (45-49, 14-15) won Friday night’s game 8-3.

They took a 5-0 lead and then tacked on three runs in the eighth for the deciding advantage.

Garcia hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning to trim the deficit to 5-3.

The Roanoke Times