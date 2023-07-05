Jedixson Paez became the third straight Salem starter to pitch five scoreless innings, Albert Feliz had an RBI double as part of his three-hit performance, and the Red Sox claimed a 4-2 win at Lynchburg to open the six-game series Tuesday.

Paez (2-4) scattered three hits and walked one over his five scoreless frames.

The right-hander joined Yordanny Monegro and Luis Perales who have pitched five scoreless innings in helping the Red Sox (35-38) win three straight games.

Feliz was part of Salem's potent bottom of the order that combined to go 7 for 12 at the plate. Enderso Lira and Albertson Asigen had two hits apiece.

Railin Perez allowed an unearned run in the ninth inning to record his first save of the season.