Softball action will finally return to the Moyer Sports Complex this weekend.
USA Softball will hold its Stars and Stripes girls tournament Saturday and Sunday at the Salem facility, as well as at the Salem Civic Center fields and the Bedford Moose Lodge.
Seventy-five teams wanted to participate, but only 48 were accepted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're only taking 48 due to the social-distancing guidelines in the schedule that we set up," John McPhail, the Junior Olympic commissioner for USA Softball of Virginia, said this week in a phone interview.
Players will be not be coming from a variety of states. USA Softball of Virginia accepted 46 teams from the commonwealth and two from West Virginia.
"We're being cautious in our selection," said McPhail, a Roanoke resident who is also on the USA Softball national board of directors. "This tournament here had 70 teams last year in it, and … probably eight or nine states represented."
USA Softball of Virginia has a strict set of guidelines for the tournament.
This will be USA Softball's third tournament in Virginia this summer, following two in Henrico County.
"It's been an absolutely huge headache," McPhail said. "It would have been much easier for me to wipe 2020 off the schedule and start back next year.
"We're barely able to break even doing these tournaments, by the time we buy the sanitizer and the stuff we're spraying down the benches and the balls [with] and giving the teams the balls, ... but giving them a safe place to play is the most important thing."
The Moyer Sports Complex has not hosted any tournaments since last fall.
This will be the first softball action at Moyer since March, when Roanoke College games and high school preseason scrimmages were held there before the sports world shut down.
"We're comfortable with opening our facility," Salem Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Eric O'Brien said. "We kind of waited. People have been running stuff around the state for the most part the last couple weeks."
This tournament will be run differently from a typical travel-ball tournament because of the pandemic.
Teams will not be playing three games a day and hanging around the Moyer Sports Complex all day, taking in the action while waiting for their next game.
For pool play this weekend, a team will report to Moyer, play two games back-to-back and leave the facility for the rest of the day.
"We don't want a group of 600 people sitting around, waiting for their next games and interacting with one another," McPhail said.
There will be signs at Moyer, telling people not to enter if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms; asking people to maintain social distancing; and recommending them to wear face coverings.
"Our staff will spray a disinfectant chemical prior to anybody coming into the complex on mostly common-touch surfaces," O'Brien said. "We'll go through our bathrooms a little bit more regularly.
"We're going to do the facility every morning. We'll come in, spray it down completely. We'll do the bleachers, the dugouts."
Moyer Sports Complex has four fields. After eight teams play their back-to-back games and leave, there will be a 20-minute break before the next eight teams arrive at the facility for heir pregame warmups in order to limit interactions.
There will be a total of 80 minutes between the last game of one eight-team session and the first game of the next eight-team session, giving the Moyer staff time to spray the dugouts and stands again. The staff will clean the complex again each night.
There will be four age groups in the tournament — 10-and-under, 12-and-under, 14-and-under and a combined high school division for players as old as 18. Only the high school division will be at Moyer.
Under the commonwealth's Phase 3 guidelines, no more than 250 fans per field will be allowed at Moyer.
Fans must stay 6 feet away from other families. Moyer has left its portable bleachers up, so fans do not have to crowd into the grandstands.
"We're not going to come out [into the stands] and tell people they need to separate because we're not even going to put our employees in harm's way," O'Brien said.
OBrien's staff will be wearing masks.
"We're going to try to set the example," O'Brien said.
Players, coaches, umpires, spectators and tournament staff must check themselves for COVID-19 symptoms daily. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees should not go to the tournament that day.
USA Softball of Virginia's Phase 3 guidelines recommend face coverings for players, coaches, umpires and spectators "at all times."
"With players on the field, … we're leaving it up to them," McPhail said. "I know in Ohio, they had huge issues with players wearing masks and running and being in the field and being in the heat.
"We do see … players wearing them in the dugout. We applaud that if that's what they want to do."
USA Softball of Virginia's Phase 3 guidelines state that "coaches should ensure the players are adhering to social distancing in dugouts and other seating areas and wearing face coverings while not actively participating on the field of play."
"We do provide areas, if they that feel they need more space when they're batting, outside the dugout," McPhail said. "In the first two tournaments that I ran, none of the teams wished to do that."
USA Softball of Virginia recommends that only "immediate household family members" of the players attend the games.
"We would rather not have grandparents and the elderly, your high-risk people, get sick," McPhail said.
Players will not be allowed to high-five their teammates during games, nor their opponents at game's end. Handshake lines are out, too.
Each team will get three softballs to use during the tournament. A team will only use its own balls when it is its turn to pitch and play defense.
