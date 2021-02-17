Parry McCluer boys win Class 1 semifinal in Norton

"[Dunlap] is a beast," said the 200-pound Hamilton, who has grown five inches and 50 pounds since his sophomore season.

"This time next year I am thinking 7'1 and about 225," Cartolaro said. "The sky is the limit for him because he can stroke it and he has got a lot of attention. He is a really grounded up young man, he is an excellent student, I am just blessed to be around this group, a good group of kids."

Church would liked to have seen a foul called, especially on a drive to the basket by Culbertson in the final minute that included contact, but the call never came.

"There were missed calls and that is expected to every game, but I am not going to blame it on that," Church said. "There are some things that could have gone our way, I felt like we didn't get as many calls in the second half as we would have liked, but I am not not sad, I am not upset.

"I am so pleased with what we accomplished and sometimes it's just about the ride and enjoying the journey and hopefully we get to work and get back here next year."

Parry McCluer (15-1), which also received eight points and eight boards from Dunlap, will host Altavista for the state championship on Saturday. The Blues defeated the Colonels by 11 during the regular season.