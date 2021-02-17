Parry McCluer boys win Class 1 semifinal in Norton

NORTON — Spencer Hamilton stands out for more than just his height. He can also play.
The 6-foot-11 junior tallied 31 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead Parry McCluer to a thrilling 51-46 Class 1 state semifinal victory over J.I. Burton on Wednesday night at Richard "Stan" Wilson Gymnasium.
"I don't try to do too much," said Hamilton, a NCAA Division I prospect with offers currently from Old Dominion and Mount St. Mary's, in addition to Emory & Henry College, among others. "I can always rely on my teammates, no matter what in tough games. We probably played 30 tough games, AAU, regular season so I always rely on them and they make it easier."
J.I. Burton (14-3) hung in there despite missing two starters, including Zac Campbell, who reinjured his knee in the Region 1D championship game against Holston and will have surgery next week.
"I couldn't be more proud, I have no negatives, we gave it everything we had for 32 minutes and it just didn't go our way," J.I. Burton head coach Caleb Church said. "Their size on us was tough, we have been outsized all year. We expected it, 6-11 is hard to play against when your tallest guy is 6-2."
Hamilton took control from the start around the basket, not only scoring 10 points in the first quarter, but adding four of his five blocked shots, pulling the Blues ahead 13-5. That margin would grow to 24-16 at the break, with Hamilton scoring 19 of those points.
"The kid had 31, but he is right there at the rim," Church said. "I thought everyone stepped up tonight, every single person that we played stepped up and they played as hard as they could and that is all I wanted.
"I just wanted to come out and compete hard and I am so proud of them and hopefully we will get back to work and we will get back here next year."
Trevor Culbertson led the Raiders with 20 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, cutting a 34-25 deficit down to one a couple of occasions in the final minutes. Noah Godsey added 15 points, all on 3-pointers in the loss. Culbertson also had seven assists.
"It is what a state semifinal game should be like, both teams going at each other," said Parry McCluer head coach Mike Cartolaro, a four-time state champion and former coach at Virginia High. "All the credit in the world goes to Coach Church, he is minus a couple of players.
"I told our guys that wounded teams usually find more inspiration and I thought they shot the ball really well, kept them where they needed to be, and I thought Spencer was a big difference in the game."
He certainly was, not only connecting on two 3-pointers and several turnaround shots in the lane, but also made 7-of-10 free throws. Yet, in the final minute, it was Will Dunlap who made a couple of key blocks to keep the Raiders from taking the lead.
"[Dunlap] is a beast," said the 200-pound Hamilton, who has grown five inches and 50 pounds since his sophomore season.
"This time next year I am thinking 7'1 and about 225," Cartolaro said. "The sky is the limit for him because he can stroke it and he has got a lot of attention. He is a really grounded up young man, he is an excellent student, I am just blessed to be around this group, a good group of kids."
Church would liked to have seen a foul called, especially on a drive to the basket by Culbertson in the final minute that included contact, but the call never came.
"There were missed calls and that is expected to every game, but I am not going to blame it on that," Church said. "There are some things that could have gone our way, I felt like we didn't get as many calls in the second half as we would have liked, but I am not not sad, I am not upset.
"I am so pleased with what we accomplished and sometimes it's just about the ride and enjoying the journey and hopefully we get to work and get back here next year."
Parry McCluer (15-1), which also received eight points and eight boards from Dunlap, will host Altavista for the state championship on Saturday. The Blues defeated the Colonels by 11 during the regular season.
"I am excited, we will get back in the gym and we will start working and we will be ready," Hamilton said.
Included in Cartolaro's four state titles are championships while coaching at Altavista. His coaching foe will be Casey Johnson, the son of Emory & Henry coaching legend Bob Johnson, who played for Cartolaro at Virginia High.
"It is weird, but it is not about me, it is about Altavista and Parry McCluer playing each other," Cartolaro said. "Casey played for me at Virginia High so I have got to be able to put all that out of my mind and just coach the ball game...
"We will have our hands full, there is no doubt about that, their athletes are really good so we will see. We will duke it out and see what happens."
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543