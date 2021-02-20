Parry McCluer wins school's first-ever boys' basketball championship

The Blues responded by holding the Colonels scoreless for more than four minutes to pull even on the scoreboard at 12-12.

Talen Roberts started the second quarter with a 12-footer and Moore scored inside off a nifty pass from big man Spencer Hamilton to pull the Blues to within four, 12-8. Will Dunlap's 3-pointer made it a one-point game and John Snider made 1-of-2 at the foul line, knotting the score at 12-12 with 3:30 left in the first half.

Altavista regained the lead with a deep 3-pointer by Hunt, but Roberts answered with a 3-pointer from the corner to tie the score, 15-15. Hamilton worked inside for a bucket in the closing minute, his only points of the first half, to give Parry McCluer a 17-15 lead at the break.

"You have a guy (Hamilton) averaging 25 points a game and he has just two points in the first half and you're still ahead...you have to feel good about that," Cartolaro said. "And that's what I told the guys at halftime. We took a pretty good punch from Altavista and we were still ahead. We were in good shape."

Coaches often talk about the first four minutes coming out of the half as being a key part of the game. For Parry McCluer on Saturday, it was the first two minutes of the second half.