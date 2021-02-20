Parry McCluer wins school's first-ever boys' basketball championship

BUENA VISTA — Entering the Class 1 state championship boys' basketball game, there were enough storylines attached to Parry McCluer head coach Mike Cartolaro to fill a good book.
Saturday afternoon Cartolaro and the Fighting Blues added another winning chapter.
Parry McCluer overcame an early eight-point, first-quarter deficit to lead by two points at halftime and the Blues pulled away in the second half to win the school's first-ever boys' basketball championship, defeating Altavista, 56-39.
The championship was the fifth for Cartolaro during his storied coaching career. The first four were won at Altavista, the school his team defeated Saturday.
"For sure, there are mixed emotions," Cartolaro said. "We spent 21 years there. We raised our family there. I still have a lot of good friends in Altavista. I just had to try and push all that to the side and coach a basketball game today."
Things did not start well for the hosting Blues. The teams traded buckets to start the game before four straight points by guard Jaylen Jones gave the visiting Colonels a 6-2 lead. Ethan Moore connected on a short jumper for the Blues, but Alex Johnson and Stuart Hunt drained consecutive 3-pointers for a 12-4 Altavista lead after one quarter.
"We took a pretty good punch, down eight in the first quarter," said Cartolaro. "I think our maturity showed in the second quarter. A year ago, I'm not sure we would have responded like we did."
The Blues responded by holding the Colonels scoreless for more than four minutes to pull even on the scoreboard at 12-12.
Talen Roberts started the second quarter with a 12-footer and Moore scored inside off a nifty pass from big man Spencer Hamilton to pull the Blues to within four, 12-8. Will Dunlap's 3-pointer made it a one-point game and John Snider made 1-of-2 at the foul line, knotting the score at 12-12 with 3:30 left in the first half.
Altavista regained the lead with a deep 3-pointer by Hunt, but Roberts answered with a 3-pointer from the corner to tie the score, 15-15. Hamilton worked inside for a bucket in the closing minute, his only points of the first half, to give Parry McCluer a 17-15 lead at the break.
"You have a guy (Hamilton) averaging 25 points a game and he has just two points in the first half and you're still ahead...you have to feel good about that," Cartolaro said. "And that's what I told the guys at halftime. We took a pretty good punch from Altavista and we were still ahead. We were in good shape."
Coaches often talk about the first four minutes coming out of the half as being a key part of the game. For Parry McCluer on Saturday, it was the first two minutes of the second half.
"At halftime, coach told us to go out and attack. We trust him and we listened," Hamilton said of his team's early third-quarter spurt.
The Blues outscored Altavista 10-2 to take a 10-point lead and led the rest of the way.
Hamilton opened the third quarter by working inside and converting a 3-point play. After a short jumper by Altavista's Marquel Dawkins, the Blues reeled off seven straight points to lead by double digits. Hamilton added another inside bucket and Ryan Perry stole the ball near midcourt and drove in for an uncontested layup, making the score 24-17. Moore followed with a 3-pointer to put the hosts on top 27-17.
The Colonels closed the gap to six points, 31-25, on a jumper by Dawkins with 2:50 left in the third quarter, but Parry McCluer ran off eight points in a row to lead 39-25. Dunlap started the flurry with a 3-pointer from the left corner and Snider capped the run with a 3-point play, making the score 39-25.
After a 15-footer by Colonels' forward Ben Tweedy, Snyder scored again to put the Bliues ahead 41-27 entering the final quarter. The Blue's lead stayed in double figures throughout the entire fourth quarter, ending with school's first title by a score of 56-39.
"We made a change in the second half by moving Spencer outside just to get him involved in the offense," said Cartolaro. "That freed him up to move along the baseline without the ball and he got some easy buckets inside in the second half."
Hamilton, Parry McCluer's 6-foot-11 Division I prospect, scored 15 points in the second half to finish the game with 17 points. Senior teammate Dunlap scored 12. Hunt made four 3-pointers and scored 15 points to pace the Colonels.
"I'm usually able to score inside, but Altavista was dominating on defense in the first half. In the second half I just tried to attack and stay aggressive," Hamilton said.
Parry McCluer finished the season with a 12-1 record and the program's first state title.
"With the pandemic and everything, we went through some tough times," said Hamilton. "This is unbelievable. We made history today."
"I think this year it may have been tougher than a regular year," added Cartolaro after coaching his alma mater to the championship. "Not only did you have to win games, but you had to avoid the virus. It wasn't easy. If you want to put an asterisk by this season, that's OK. I'll look at it as a good asterisk because I know how tough this was."