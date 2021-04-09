Patrick Henry falls to Mountain View 14-7

Time running out. Patrick Henry trailing. Roy Gunn at the controls.
PH’s football team turned that scenario into a winning formula several times in the last three years including the regular-season finale two weeks ago at Pulaski County.
Friday night, time ran out on the Patriots deep in enemy territory as Mountain View stopped a final thrust with 33 seconds to play for a 14-7 victory in the first round of the Region 5D football playoffs.
Two touchdown runs by highly recruited sophomore running back Ike Daniels and the late defensive stand were enough to send Mountain View (4-3) into next week’s region final at William Fleming.
Gunn passed for 142 yards and a 2-yard TD in the third quarter to Jahze Kimbrough, but his final game in a PH uniform ended when his fourth-down pass intended for Carmelo Taylor fell just short.
“I was hoping we could make it down there and punch it in,” Webb said. “I thought it was a good season. We were were blessed to be able to play and get out there and fight every weekend.
“We were hoping for a championship. We fell short this year, but I’m putting my faith in my guys next year.”
PH (5-2) might have been the No. 1 seed, but the Patriots knew Mountain View had played a brutal schedule with two of its losses coming against Class 6 powerhouse Massaponax and Colonial Forge.
The Patriots limited the visitors from Stafford County to 283 yards of total offense.
“I’m really proud of this group and this team the way the battled,” PH coach Alan Fiddler said. “Every game they battled. That’s a really good football team we played.
“That was a really good offensive team to hold to 14 points.”
Mountain View drove 88 yards for the winning TD after Daniels picked off a pass by Gunn at the Wildcats’ 12-yard line.
Daniels did much of the work, eventually breaking a 28-yard sprint to the end zone for a 14-7 lead with 7:30 to play.
“Our linemen came to block,” said Daniels, who already has offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Arizona State, among others. “I couldn’t score if it wasn’t for our linemen.”
Mountain View had an edge over PH in depth as the Wildcats largely use a two-platoon system while the Patriots were missing several starters, including senior linebacker Nick Johnson and receivers Trace Pedigo and Gavin McCormick.
Veteran Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino is not without talent on the roster.
“We usually have no two-way players,” Sorrentino said. “We’re a pretty big school. We try to do that.”
Mountain View led 7-0 at halftime on Daniels’ 1-yard run in the first quarter.
The Wildcats had to drive just 53 yards for the TD, partly because Gunn couldn’t field a booming punt by A.Z. Hernandez, pinning PH at its 2-yard line.
PH picked up 15 yards on first down, but the Patriots were assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Instead of a first down and 10 back at the 9-yard line, the officials maintained that it was second down. Fiddler protested vehemently and was assessed another penalty and eventually the Patriots punted.
It took Mountain View nine plays to score.
PH tied the game when Gunn led an 82-yard drive that ended with his 2-yard pass to Kimbrough with 6:44 left in the third quarter.
The VMI-bound PH senior completed six passes on PH’s final drive, but the Mountain View’s defense stiffened
Daniels tipped his hat to Patrick Henry.
“This team wasn’t a slouch,” Daniels said of PH. “You see which team wanted it more at the end.”