Patrick Henry falls to Mountain View 14-7

Time running out. Patrick Henry trailing. Roy Gunn at the controls.

PH’s football team turned that scenario into a winning formula several times in the last three years including the regular-season finale two weeks ago at Pulaski County.

Friday night, time ran out on the Patriots deep in enemy territory as Mountain View stopped a final thrust with 33 seconds to play for a 14-7 victory in the first round of the Region 5D football playoffs.

Two touchdown runs by highly recruited sophomore running back Ike Daniels and the late defensive stand were enough to send Mountain View (4-3) into next week’s region final at William Fleming.

Gunn passed for 142 yards and a 2-yard TD in the third quarter to Jahze Kimbrough, but his final game in a PH uniform ended when his fourth-down pass intended for Carmelo Taylor fell just short.

“I was hoping we could make it down there and punch it in,” Webb said. “I thought it was a good season. We were were blessed to be able to play and get out there and fight every weekend.

“We were hoping for a championship. We fell short this year, but I’m putting my faith in my guys next year.”