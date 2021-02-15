Patrick Henry girls rout North Stafford for Region 5D title

Moreover, with Monday’s game postponed four times since its original date of last Thursday, the Wolverines were unable to practice in the interim before boarding a school bus to Roanoke.

“It had a lot of impact,” North Stafford coach Clinton Lloyd said of the delays. “You get stressed out. You get ready to play, then all of a sudden you can’t play. It’s like a tug of war.

“It’s not only that, it’s the practices. If we had been able to get a couple practices in, the score might have been different.”

Patrick Henry missed numerous chances under the bucket in the first half, but North Stafford could not crack the Patriots’ defense as the visitors made just seven field goals.

Childress was steady throughout, bagging two 3-pointers, hitting 5 of 6 free throws and capping her night with a stickback.

“I just come in and do what I need to do,” she said. “I pick up my team as much as possible.”

While PH has two Division I athletes — Derey will play lacrosse at James Madison and Shelby Fiddler has committed to Niagara for basketball — don’t think Patriots coach Mike Hedrick doesn’t value Childress’ many assets.