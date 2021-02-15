Patrick Henry girls rout North Stafford for Region 5D title

Sallejah “Mini” Childress has the wrong nickname.
Or least someone needs to check the spelling.
Monday night, her contributions to the Patrick Henry girls basketball team were “many.”
Childress scored 19 points on a combination of transition buckets, 3-pointers and free throws as PH ran away from visiting North Stafford 64-25 to claim the Region 5D championship for the second year in a row.
The Patriots (7-2) will play at home at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a Class 5 state semifinal against Potomac Falls.
In a season like no other, PH is back where it was a year ago when the Patriots fell in the semifinals to Highland Springs.
Childress and her teammates are ready to take the next step.
“Our mental focus is at the right place now,” Childress said. “As long as we trust each other and do what we need to do, we’ll be fine.”
Patrick Henry had few worries against a North Stafford team that the Patriots ousted 70-49 in last year’s region semifinal.
Senior forward Savannah Derey scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half as PH blew out to a 29-12 halftime lead.
It got no better in the second half for North Stafford (5-4), which like PH was unable to begin play this season because of COVID-19 until mid-January.
Moreover, with Monday’s game postponed four times since its original date of last Thursday, the Wolverines were unable to practice in the interim before boarding a school bus to Roanoke.
“It had a lot of impact,” North Stafford coach Clinton Lloyd said of the delays. “You get stressed out. You get ready to play, then all of a sudden you can’t play. It’s like a tug of war.
“It’s not only that, it’s the practices. If we had been able to get a couple practices in, the score might have been different.”
Patrick Henry missed numerous chances under the bucket in the first half, but North Stafford could not crack the Patriots’ defense as the visitors made just seven field goals.
Childress was steady throughout, bagging two 3-pointers, hitting 5 of 6 free throws and capping her night with a stickback.
“I just come in and do what I need to do,” she said. “I pick up my team as much as possible.”
While PH has two Division I athletes — Derey will play lacrosse at James Madison and Shelby Fiddler has committed to Niagara for basketball — don’t think Patriots coach Mike Hedrick doesn’t value Childress’ many assets.
“She plays with so much energy,” Hedrick said. “She gets to balls that most people don’t. She can drive. She can shoot. She did a heck of a job.”
Makyli Johnson led North Stafford with nine points while four-year starter Desiree Roy added eight as she was the focus of PH’s collapsing defense.
Patrick Henry hoisted the trophy and cut down the nets, but the Patriots want more.
“That’s definitely been one of our goals, but we’ve been focusing on playing everyone like it could be our last,” Derey said.