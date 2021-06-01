Patrick Henry's Hudson makes Region 5D girls tennis final

Marella Hudson wore a tendinitis band below her left knee that matched her purple Patrick Henry tennis shirt at Tuesday’s Region 5D tournament at the River’s Edge South courts.
Months of volleyball and tennis over the winter and spring have taken a toll on the PH junior.
“It just cramps up sometimes. I have shin splints,” Hudson said. “I’m good.”
Here’s a secret. It hurts less after a victory.
Hudson earned one with a 6-0, 6-1 semifinal triumph over Harrisonburg’s Jeslyn Liu to earn a berth in the final against Albemarle’s Mia Shen.
The match, which will earn the winner a berth in the Class 5 state semifinals, is tentatively set for Thursday morning at River’s Edge.
“Just to make it to finals was my goal, but hopefully I can pull through.”
Shen, who advanced with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Stafford’s Emmalie Lemmon, led Hudson 6-3, 4-3 last week at No. 1 singles when Albemarle defeated PH 5-0 in the region team final.
Hudson was able glean enough information to take back to the drawing board.
“She is very consistent with a very good forehand,” she said. “So I’m trying to avoid her forehand.”
Hudson got to see more of her Albemarle adversary Tuesday.
Shen and Emma Paitrick edged Hudson and Sawyer Stephenson 6-7 (3), 6-1, 6-2 to claim the doubles championship and the Class 5 state berth after both teams won semifinals earlier in the afternoon.
Patrick Henry junior Griffin Kauffman had a shorter day as PH’s No. 1 player dropped his singles match 6-0, 6-1 to Albemarle’s Hayden Cook.
Kauffman and PH partner Tristan Kerr dropped a doubles semifinal 6-0, 6-0 to Harrisonburg’s Keenan Glago and Corey Beshoar, who took the title with a 6-2, 6-3 win in the final over Albemarle’s Riley Hong and Josh Player.
Kauffman made a big leap up to the No. 1 spot this spring after playing No. 4 and No. 5 as a freshman in 2019.
“He stepped into that No. 1 role and really picked up his game when we needed it,” PH coach Jim Hill said. “He got some wins in matches that we really needed.”
Kauffman took some lumps at the top spot, but his presence also allowed PH’s lower players in the lineup to thrive while gaining valuable experience.
“It’s that juxtaposition of being No. 1, if you’re on the end of the stick where you’re losing, but you’re helping the team out by contributing to our depth,” Hill said. “By having your [number] 5 and 6 [players] be where they are, you’re contributing to the team.
“Historically, at PH we’ve been deeper than we’ve been top-heavy with a few exceptions, in 14 years.”
Kauffman has a year to raise his own expectations.
“I was just hoping to do my best and get a couple games on him,” he said. “He was very good out there. He had good placement, his serve was hard to return and he was good at the net.”
Cook will play Glago, who also is the quarterback on Harrisonburg’s football team, for the singles title, likely at a different site closer to both schools.
In last week’ 5-4 win by Albemarle in the region team final, Cook stopped Glago in three tough sets.
“It was a seven-hour [team] match and we had a pretty crazy three-set match,” Cook said.
Cook is in a region final despite being new to high school tennis.
“I played baseball my ninth-grade year,” he said. “I was going to play travel [baseball] last year but I had an arm injury. I played a little tennis when I was 10 and 11 but stopped. I picked it back up last summer.”
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123