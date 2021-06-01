Patrick Henry's Hudson makes Region 5D girls tennis final

Hudson got to see more of her Albemarle adversary Tuesday.

Shen and Emma Paitrick edged Hudson and Sawyer Stephenson 6-7 (3), 6-1, 6-2 to claim the doubles championship and the Class 5 state berth after both teams won semifinals earlier in the afternoon.

Patrick Henry junior Griffin Kauffman had a shorter day as PH’s No. 1 player dropped his singles match 6-0, 6-1 to Albemarle’s Hayden Cook.

Kauffman and PH partner Tristan Kerr dropped a doubles semifinal 6-0, 6-0 to Harrisonburg’s Keenan Glago and Corey Beshoar, who took the title with a 6-2, 6-3 win in the final over Albemarle’s Riley Hong and Josh Player.

Kauffman made a big leap up to the No. 1 spot this spring after playing No. 4 and No. 5 as a freshman in 2019.

“He stepped into that No. 1 role and really picked up his game when we needed it,” PH coach Jim Hill said. “He got some wins in matches that we really needed.”

Kauffman took some lumps at the top spot, but his presence also allowed PH’s lower players in the lineup to thrive while gaining valuable experience.