Salem opened its series at Myrtle Beach with an extra-innings victory Tuesday.

The Red Sox weren't able to repeat the feat Thursday night.

Miguel Pabon's sacrifice fly scored Felix Stevens for the walk-off run as the Pelicans edged the Red Sox, 7-6, in 10 innings and snap Salem's two-game winning streak.

The Red Sox (22-24) fell to 3-2 in extra-inning games. They had won three straight extra-inning games after losing to Delmarva in extra innings in the season's second game.

Salem took a 6-5 lead in the ninth inning when Luis Ravelo scored on a wild pitch. Ravelo's RBI single earlier in the frame tied the game.

The Pelicans (26-22) answered in the bottom of the ninth as Moises Ballesteros' one-out single off Gabriel Jackson scored Reivaj Garcia to tie the game and force extra innings.

Salem relief pitcher Jonathan Brand (2-1), who picked up the save Tuesday, suffered the loss without surrendering a hit or earned run in the 10th.