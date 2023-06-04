Salem started Sunday's series finale at Myrtle Beach with Roman Anthony's leadoff single.

The Red Sox didn't record another hit until the eighth inning. By the time the team's second hit was posted, the Pelicans had seized control.

Three Myrtle Beach pitchers combined to limit Salem to three hits and the Pelicans used two big innings to claim a 6-3 win to close the six-game series.

The Pelicans (29-22) won the final four games of the series.

Myrtle Beach starter Brody McCullough (4-1) allowed Anthony's leadoff single and walked the bases loaded in the first inning. He escaped the jam and retired the next 12 batters he faced to finish with five scoreless innings.

The Pelicans scored three times in the third and twice in the seventh to take a 5-0 lead.

The Red Sox (22-27) recorded two hits and scored three times in the eighth off relief pitcher Erian Rodriguez.

Albert Feliz led off the frame with a double. He and Anthony scored on Cutter Coffey's triple, and Coffey scored when Luis Ravelo reached on an error.

Johzan Oquendo recorded the final five outs for his third save of the season.

Salem starter Jedixson Paez (0-3) suffered the loss. He allowed three earned runs on five hits and struck out four over five innings.

The Red Sox remain on the road and open a six-game series against Columbia. The first game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.