Salem held a two-run lead in the top of the fourth inning when Friday's game at Myrtle Beach was suspended because of inclement weather.

It was all Pelicans when play resumed Saturday.

Myrtle Beach rallied to claimed a 7-5 win in the resumption of the suspended game. The Pelicans never trailed and won the seven-inning nightcap, 5-2, to complete the Saturday sweep.

Enderso Lira had a two-run single in the fourth inning of the nightcap for the Red Sox (22-26) that cut Myrtle Beach's lead to 3-2.

The Pelicans (28-22) got RBI singles from Juan Mora and Parker Chavers (2 for 3) in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively, to give Myrtle Beach plenty of breathing room.

Salem starter Luis Perales (0-4) suffered the loss in the seven-inning game. He allowed three earned runs on four hits, walked three and struck out four over 2 1/3 innings.

Pedro Ramirez's two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Myrtle Beach the lead for good in the game that resumed.

Salem, which led 2-0 when play was suspended, trailed 5-3 entering the top of the eighth. Jhostynxon Garcia's sacrifice fly cut the deficit to one run, and Ahbram Linedo' double scored Roman Anthony to tie the game.

The Red Sox left two on in scoring position in the eighth and were retired in order in the ninth.