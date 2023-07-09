Luis Perales has been one of the Carolina League’s hottest pitchers over the last month. That continued Saturday evening at Lynchburg.

The Salem right-hander allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and the Red Sox used a dominating start to cruise to an 11-1 triumph in what turned into the series finale.

Sunday’s game was postponed because of rain. The Red Sox (37-40) and Hillcats (37-42) have only one more series this season on July 25-30 at Carilion Clinic Field.

Perales (4-4) has won four of his last five starts. He has allowed no runs, surrendered a total of five hits and struck out 30 in those victories.

He has lowered his ERA from 5.74 to 3.21 in the process.

Perales struck out four and didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning Saturday evening.

The Red Sox led 8-0 by the time the Hillcats finally recorded the hit off Perales.

Brooks Brannon, Ahbram Liendo and Lyonell James had two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Red Sox.

Salem has four days off for the Carolina League break and returns home Friday to open a three-game series against Delmarva.