Luis Perales, Marques Johnson and Caleb Bolden combined on a three-hit shutout and Salem scored all three runs in the first inning to pick up a 3-0 victory Saturday at Columbia.

Perales (1-4) picked up his first professional victory in his 23rd appearance. He struck out seven and allowed one hit over five innings.

Johnson allowed one hit and struck out two over two innings. Bolden recorded his second save by striking out five and allowing one hit over the final two innings.

Allan Castro (2 for 4) had an RBI double and then scored on Luis Ravelo's sacrifice fly. Juan Chacon (2 for 3) added an RBI single that brought in Cutter Coffey to cap Salem's three-run first inning.

Sunday's series finale was delayed 1 hour, 40 minutes because of rain and ended after press time.