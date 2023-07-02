Salem struck for multiple first-inning runs for the second straight game Sunday.

Luis Perales and the Red Sox ensured the lead was never relinquished this time.

Perales struck out a season-high 12 batters over five scoreless innings, Cutter Coffey had three hits, and Salem claimed a 4-2 win over Fredericksburg to snap a three-game losing streak.

The triumph came one day after the Red Sox (33-38) took a 3-0 lead on Brooks Brannon's first-inning homer and then surrendered six unanswered runs in a 6-3 setback against the FredNats on Saturday.

Perales (3-4) scattered two hits and walked two in a dominating performance Sunday.

Salem scored two in the first and added runs in the third and sixth innings.

Those insurance runs were key as the FredNats (33-38) loaded the bases with one out in the eighth inning against Reidis Sena. Sena got a fly out for the second out, but a throwing error allowed Roismar Quintana to reach and an unearned run to score.

Closer Jonathan Brand struck out Blake Klassen on three pitches to end the frame and retired three of the four batters in the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

The series concludes at 6:05 p.m. Monday. Salem will play a six-game series at Lynchburg beginning Tuesday.