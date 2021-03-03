PH girls basketball coach Hedrick resigns

Mike Hedrick took Patrick Henry’s 2020-21 girls basketball team to the VHSL Class 5 state final in February.
It turned out to be his final game as the Patriots’ head coach.
Hedrick, a North Carolina native whose four years as PH’s coach produced a 71-21 overall record and four state tournament appearances, said Wednesday that he is leaving Roanoke to take a high school girls head coaching job at an unnamed school in the Atlanta-metro area.
He called the opportunity in Georgia “a perfect storm.”
Hedrick, 29, informed the Patrick Henry team of his decision Thursday afternoon.
“So blessed,” Hedrick said. “The players bought in. The players worked their tails off. I have been afforded this opportunity because of what we’ve been able to accomplish at PH.
“I’m forever grateful for that.”
Hedrick came to Patrick Henry in 2017 after spending one season as the girls head coach at Patrick County, leading the Cougars to a 13-10 record.
At Patrick Henry, he led the Patriots to two Class 5 quarterfinal berths, a semifinal berth in 2020 and a trip to the state championship game in the abbreviated 2020-21 season when PH lost 56-41 at home to Princess Anne High of Virginia Beach.
Prior to taking the Patrick County job, Hedrick was a college women’s assistant coach at two NCAA Division II programs — Francis Marion (S.C.) and the University of Charleston (W.Va.).
Hedrick also was an assistant coach in the girls program at Hickory High School in North Carolina.
Recently married, Hedrick said he and his wife will travel to Atlanta this weekend.
“We’re going down this weekend to do the meet-and-greet, maybe tour the housing and all that stuff,” he said.
Hedrick leaves behind a coaching staff that included PH football coach Alan Fiddler, Sarah Williams, Blue Cook and Robin Jones.
He said delivering the news to his players produced varied emotions.
“Sad, but also they are supportive,” Hedrick said.