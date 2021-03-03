PH girls basketball coach Hedrick resigns

Mike Hedrick took Patrick Henry’s 2020-21 girls basketball team to the VHSL Class 5 state final in February.

It turned out to be his final game as the Patriots’ head coach.

Hedrick, a North Carolina native whose four years as PH’s coach produced a 71-21 overall record and four state tournament appearances, said Wednesday that he is leaving Roanoke to take a high school girls head coaching job at an unnamed school in the Atlanta-metro area.

He called the opportunity in Georgia “a perfect storm.”

Hedrick, 29, informed the Patrick Henry team of his decision Thursday afternoon.

“So blessed,” Hedrick said. “The players bought in. The players worked their tails off. I have been afforded this opportunity because of what we’ve been able to accomplish at PH.

“I’m forever grateful for that.”

Hedrick came to Patrick Henry in 2017 after spending one season as the girls head coach at Patrick County, leading the Cougars to a 13-10 record.