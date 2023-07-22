Jedixson Paez, Cody Scroggins and Marques Johnson combined on a four-hitter and Salem used a four-run eighth inning to claim a 5-1 win Saturday afternoon at Down East.

Paez allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven over five innings.

Scroggins (1-0) picked up the win by pitching two scoreless innings and striking out three.

Cutter Coffey went 3 for 4 and scored on Alexis Hernandez’s eighth-inning double.

Juan Montero had an RBI single and scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Salem’s pitching surrendered seven runs on 12 hits and issued eight walks in Friday’s 7-4 loss to the Wood Ducks (48-36, 11-12).

The Red Sox (41-44, 11-11) also threw three wild pitches and committed three errors in the loss.

Coffey went 3 for 4 with two runs scored.

Yorberto Mejicano went 2 for 4 with a triple and fourth-inning solo homer.