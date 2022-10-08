Pitt's Abanikanda steamrolls Hokies for 320 yards, 6 TDs

PITTSBURGH — Virginia Tech celebrated the long-awaited return of one of its running backs on Saturday – and even got a touchdown from him on his first touch – but Malachi Thomas was far outshined by the record-setting back on the opposing sideline.

Israel Abanikanda gashed the Hokies for 320 rushing yards and six touchdowns to lead Pittsburgh to a wild 45-29 victory at Acrisure Stadium.

Abanikanda became just the second player to score six rushing touchdowns against Tech (2-4, 1-2 ACC), joining Miami’s Willis McGahee in 2002. His rushing total sett a Pitt single-game record and eclipsed North Carolina’s Giovanni Bernard (262 yards in a 2012 game) for the most by a Tech opponent since the school began keeping such records in 1987.

Abanikanda rumbled for his sixth score on an 80-yard bolt with 7:56 remaining, giving Pitt a 45-29 lead and extinguishing the last of Tech’s realistic hopes at a comeback.

Every time the Hokies positioned themselves to challenge for the lead, Abanikanda responded. He notched his fifth touchdown on a 10-yard run with 10:40 remaining, creating the all-important two-score margin after the Hokies had rallied to create unease among the home crowd.

Less than three minutes earlier, the Hokies recorded their first blocked punt for a touchdown since 2018. Radford High graduate P.J. Prioleau got through to knock down the ball, which was recovered in the end zone by Nyke Johnson. That cut Pitt’s lead to 31-29 with 13:25 remaining, but Tech’s 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Tech forced a punt and got the ball past midfield, but receiver Kaleb Smith fumbled after absorbing a big hit over the middle after a catch. Pittsburgh recovered and needed just two plays to find the end zone.

The Hokies trailed just 17-16 at the break, but they had to feel like they should have been ahead. They outgained Pitt 235-181 but twice saw promising drives end with fewer points than they envisioned, including one where they got none.

That came just before the break, when Tech had a fresh set of downs at the Pitt 23-yard line with 32 seconds remaining. Right tackle Parker Clements was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for grabbing the face mask on a block, and quarterback Grant Wells was sacked on the next play.

The Hokies eventually settled for a Hail Mary on the final play of the half, which was picked off by Erick Hallett.

Earlier in the quarter, Tech had three shots from the Pitt 2 but couldn’t get in. Will Ross kicked an 18-yard field goal that gave the Hokies their first lead at 9-7.

The Hokies pressed that advantage to 16-7 just four snaps later. A diving interception by Tech linebacker Keonta Jenkins — the first of his career — set up the Hokies at the Pitt 25. Keshawn King broke free for a 19-yard touchdown run on the second play of the drive.

Pitt, though, outscored Tech 10-0 the rest of the half. Abanikanda capped a 75-yard touchdown drive with a 17-yard, third-down run that appeared to be stuffed the line of scrimmage. Abanikanda wriggled out of the grasp of Tech defensive end Cole Nelson and into the clear.

A shanked punt by Peter Moore gave the Panthers a short field on their next possession, and they capitalized with a 47-yard field goal by Ben Sauls that made it 17-16.

Thomas, who had missed Tech’s first five games with a lower-body injury, scored a 5-yard touchdown on his first carry of the year. He finished with a team-high 84 yards on 15 totes while also catching five passes.