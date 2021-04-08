Poindexter standing out for Fleming as Colonels prepare for VHSL football playoffs

“Before I was talking to any schools, ‘You need to get this [GPA] up so these schools can see you really turned this around. I took that as a challenge.”

Poindexter’s parents knew their son would be the focus of attention when he stood head and shoulders above his rivals as a 10-year-old on city recreation teams.

Being the biggest kid on the block isn’t always easy.

“We knew he’d be big, and we also knew people would see him as a bully,” Kay Poindexter said. “Early on, we talked to him about how he handled himself when people got in his face.”

Poindexter found Lovelace and assistant coach Chris Gardner in his grill last Friday after he drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that wiped out a big gain early in Fleming’s 41-27 victory over Franklin County.

“We spent years trying to fire him up,” Lovelace said. “Now it’s trying to put the fires out on the sideline.

“He’s used to being on the other end of some of those butt kickings. Now that he’s giving them out, you’ve got to make sure of the emotional piece. I love how hard he plays. It’s just the emotional stuff you’ve got to dodge.”