Author Roland Lazenby says NBA in 'new age of player power'

"[Jordan] was the first to have that level of endorsements and money," Lazenby said. "When Jordan was [asked] to take those [activist] moves, … he was going to be putting everything he was just coming into on the line.

"But today, with the broad nature of the sport, with the broad nature of the partnership [with the NBA] … it's not as much pressure on any one person.

"It's easier to respond to things as a group."

There have been a number of high-profile shootings or deaths of Black people in recent months.

The killing of George Floyd in late May sparked nationwide protests against police brutality. A white police officer in Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, was charged with murder after he put his knee on the neck of the handcuffed Floyd until Floyd stopped breathing.

Two white men were arrested in May in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her home by Louisville police in March.

Lazenby said he was surprised at first by the players' strike but was no longer surprised the more he thought about the shooting of Blake.

"Considering everything that's unfolded this spring and every statement the players wanted to make about these issues, … it would have been very hard for them to go play," Lazenby said.

