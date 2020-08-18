You are the owner of this article.
Cardinals promote ex-Radford pitcher Ryan Meisinger
The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday night they have promoted former Radford University reliever Ryan Meisinger to the active roster.

He had been at their alternate training site in Springfield, Missouri, as part of the taxi squad.

Meisinger is back in the majors for the first time since 2018, when he pitched in 18 games as a Baltimore Orioles rookie. St. Louis picked him up off waivers in December 2018.

He was drafted by Baltimore in the 11th round in 2015.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

