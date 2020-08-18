Cardinals promote ex-Radford pitcher Ryan Meisinger

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday night they have promoted former Radford University reliever Ryan Meisinger to the active roster.
He had been at their alternate training site in Springfield, Missouri, as part of the taxi squad.
Meisinger is back in the majors for the first time since 2018, when he pitched in 18 games as a Baltimore Orioles rookie. St. Louis picked him up off waivers in December 2018.
He was drafted by Baltimore in the 11th round in 2015.
