 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christiansburg driver Derrick Lancaster in stable condition
0 comments
alert
AUTO RACING

Christiansburg driver Derrick Lancaster in stable condition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lancaster

Christiansburg driver Derrick Lancaster, shown at his race shop when he was a Limited Sportsman driver, was burned in a crash in last weekend's ARCA race.

 The Roanoke Times, File 2007

Christiansburg driver Derrick Lancaster, whose car caught fire in last weekend’s ARCA race at Talladega Superspeedway, is in stable condition at an Alabama hospital.

His wife, Elizabeth Nunley Lancaster, posted an update on social media Friday night, according to Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass. She had previously said her husband was in critical but stable condition, but this time she said he was in stable condition.

Derrick Lancaster, 48, suffered second- and third-degree burns to both arms, his neck and his face in the crash.

"Progress! Your prayers are helping. Derrick is in stable condition as he started hydrotherapy on his burns on Thursday and his pain is well controlled as he's working through physical and occupational therapy," she posted Friday.

ARCA drivers saluted Lancaster, who drives the No. 29 car, with No. 29 decals on their cars for Saturday's race in Kansas.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert