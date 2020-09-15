Dallas Cowboys sign Alex Light

The Dallas Cowboys signed former Salem High School and University of Richmond offensive tackle Alex Light to their 53-man active roster Tuesday.
Light had been on the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad, but practice-squad players are free to join the active roster of any NFL team.
Light played for the Packers in 2018, when current Dallas coach Mike McCarthy was the Green Bay coach, and in 2019.
He takes the spot of offensive tackle Cameron Erving, who was put on injured reserve Tuesday.
