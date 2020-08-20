Danica Patrick ready for NBC's Indianapolis 500 telecast

For many sports fans — and even for many NASCAR fans — the Indianapolis 500 will be the only IndyCar race they watch all year.
Danica Patrick will be there to help them.
The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver is back for a second year as the studio analyst for NBC's telecast of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.
"I am not the most technical person. … It's hard for me to speak over anybody's head," Patrick said with a laugh Wednesday on a teleconference. "What I have to offer is the direct experience, it's the recent experience.
"And then of course it's about telling stories and relating it to … another sport or an experience you've had.
"It's about being able to take the viewer and put them into as similar of a situation as you can possibly do so that they can feel a part of it and understand it better. I think that's the best thing you can do to help educate the fan … because unlike so many other sports, most people don't try racing. Everybody's tried to throw a football or everybody's tried to shoot a basketball.
"So putting [racing] into a context that they can understand I think is the most important part for … an audience as big as it's going to be for the Indy 500 and [with] generally as many as casual fans as there are for the Indy 500."
Patrick will be alongside host Mike Tirico at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 90-minute prerace show at 1 p.m., as well as for the race telecast and the postrace show. Patrick and Tirico are not part of NBC's usual IndyCar coverage.
Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy will be the race analysts, alongside play-by-play announcer Leigh Diffey.
Bell plans to take a page from NFL analyst Cris Collinsworth of NBC's "Sunday Night Football" telecasts.
"I never feel like he's candy coating it too much or assuming that I don't know what he's talking about," Bell said. "He sort of delivers in a way that challenges me to listen closely and kind of figure out the point. … I never feel talked down to as an uninformed football fan.
"So while we're speaking to an audience that may not follow the rest of the IndyCar series that closely, I do my best to try to emulate that delivery that Collinsworth does so well.
"I try to provide the detail but at the same time not go too far down into the minutiae."
Tracy promises to be less detailed than Bell.
"My style is to try to … explain it real simple so people that are sitting there that are not really car people … can kind of understand it," Tracy said.
Patrick intends to be more vocal during the race than she was last year.
"I didn't really know or feel as confident [last year] to just push the button and say, 'I've got something to say,’ so I think this year I'll be a little bit more brave to chime in … to add some different perspective from time to time," Patrick said.
The 2:30 p.m. Indy race will still be taking place when NBC Sports Network's telecast of Sunday's NASCAR Cup race from Dover begins at 4 p.m.
"We've got the right [time] windows for both races," NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood said. "What we care most about is telling a great story at the Indy 500. And motorsports fans will come to the Indy 500 and when that ends, they'll go over and watch the race from Dover. It's all about total eyeballs for all forms of racing, and the Indy 500 is the peak of that."
The Indianapolis 500 will be held without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We've been laughing that we won't have to drive in super early to the track now," Patrick said. "We won't probably need an escort to get anywhere."
The race will certainly be different without all the fans and the accompanying pageantry.
"It is sad that there won't be that energy and ambience that we're so used to with the Indianapolis 500 and with the parades and with all the pomp and circumstance," Patrick said. "But I think it's our responsibility behind the camera, holding the microphone, to really bring the energy.
"It'll be our job to really engage the viewer so they're prepared for the race and they're not distracted by the fact that it looks different."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!