Danica Patrick ready for NBC's Indianapolis 500 telecast

"I didn't really know or feel as confident [last year] to just push the button and say, 'I've got something to say,’ so I think this year I'll be a little bit more brave to chime in … to add some different perspective from time to time," Patrick said.

The 2:30 p.m. Indy race will still be taking place when NBC Sports Network's telecast of Sunday's NASCAR Cup race from Dover begins at 4 p.m.

"We've got the right [time] windows for both races," NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood said. "What we care most about is telling a great story at the Indy 500. And motorsports fans will come to the Indy 500 and when that ends, they'll go over and watch the race from Dover. It's all about total eyeballs for all forms of racing, and the Indy 500 is the peak of that."

The Indianapolis 500 will be held without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've been laughing that we won't have to drive in super early to the track now," Patrick said. "We won't probably need an escort to get anywhere."

The race will certainly be different without all the fans and the accompanying pageantry.