David Ortiz elected to Cooperstown

David Ortiz was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first turn on the ballot, while steroid-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were denied entry to Cooperstown in their final year under consideration by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Ortiz, a clutch slugger and 10-time All-Star over 20 seasons mostly with the Boston Red Sox, was named on 77.9% of ballots unveiled Tuesday night, clearing the 75% threshold needed for enshrinement. He’s the fourth primary designated hitter voted into the Hall.

“It’s something I really never dreamed of it,” Ortiz said. “I was the type of player, I know I got the talent, but all I was looking for was the opportunity to be an everyday player.”

Big Papi was among baseball’s most recognizable faces through the 2000s and 2010s. His enormous grin endeared him to fans, but the Dominican’s hulking frame menaced pitchers, especially in the late innings. He had 23 game-ending hits, including three during the 2004 postseason while Boston ended an 86-year World Series drought.

Ortiz batted .286 with 541 home runs with Boston and Minnesota while making 88% of his plate appearances as a designated hitter, the most by anyone in the Hall. He passes Edgar Martinez, who was a DH for 71.7% of his plate appearances. Frank Thomas and Harold Baines are the only other Hall members to DH more than half the time.

Former Ferrum great Billy Wagner was named on 51% of the ballots, up from 46.4% last year. This was his seventh time on the ballot. The seven-time All-Star reliever finished seventh in the voting with 201 votes, up from 186 last year.

He received 10.5% of the votes in his first year of eligibility in 2016, 10.2% in 2017 and 11.1% in 2018. He was at 16.7% in 2019 and rose to 31.7% in 2020.

Wagner, who pitched for Ferrum from 1991-93, ranks sixth in major league history with 422 saves.

Ortiz became the fourth Cooperstown member born in the Dominican Republic, joining Juan Marichal, Pedro Martinez and Vladimir Guerrero.

The left-handed hitter was signed by Seattle as a teenager and traded to Minnesota as a minor leaguer. He made his major league debut with the Twins in 1997 but hardly looked like a future Hall of Famer there. He was released in 2002, signed a free agent deal with Boston and slugged 31 homers the next season.

Ortiz said he joined the Red Sox to figure out what made stars like Martinez, Manny Ramirez and Nomar Garciaparra great.

“Once I figured it out, it was going to be a wrap,” Ortiz said. “That team was surrounded by so many superstars, and I went in there like a sponge ready to learn.”

Martinez was with Ortiz in the Dominican Republic when he got the news Tuesday.

“This guy behind me?” Ortiz said, motioning at Boston’s former ace. “This guy was like a father to me.”

Ortiz has PED baggage, but enough voters chose to ignore a positive test that came during survey testing in 2003 that was supposed to be anonymous.

“I never failed a test, so what does that tell you?” Ortiz said.

The three-time World Series winner has remained in public view in retirement as a studio analyst for Fox Sports.

Ortiz will be enshrined in Cooperstown, New York, on July 24 along with era committee selections Buck O’Neil, Minnie Miñoso, Gil Hodges, Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat and Bud Fowler.

Bonds, Clemens and Curt Schilling were all rejected in their 10th and final year on the BBWAA ballot.

Bonds is the sport’s career home run leader and Clemens won a record seven Cy Young Awards, but voters denied them the game’s highest honor over suspicions they used performance-enhancing drugs. Bonds got 66% of the vote, and Clemens was at 65.2%. Bonds finished second in the voting and Clemens third.

“My family and I put the HOF in the rear view mirror ten years ago,” Clemens said on Twitter. “I didn’t play baseball to get into the HOF. I played to make a generational difference in the lives of my family. ... Then focus on winning championships while giving back to my community and the fans as well.”

Schilling’s support dropped off sharply after he finished 16 votes shy in 2021. Many voters chose not to back the right-hander due to hateful remarks he has made in retirement toward Muslims, transgender people, journalists and others.

Schilling asked the Hall to remove him from this year’s voting, but he remained an option. He was named on 58.6% of ballots, down from 71.1% last year.

Bonds, Clemens and Schilling will be considered next time by the Today’s Game Era committee. The 16-person committee of Hall members, executives and veteran media members will convene next December to consider players who played between 1988-2016 who are no longer eligible for BBWAA selection.

Scott Rolen was fourth in the voting Tuesday, getting 63.2% of the votes (up from 52.9%). Schilling was fifth, with Todd Helton sixth (52%, up from 44.9%).

First-timer Alex Rodriguez was 10th at 34.3%. Rodriguez won three MVPs and hit 696 homers but was banned by Major League Baseball for the entire 2014 season after violating the MLB drug policy.