Dawgs rout Macon, move into sole possession of 1st place in SPHL

Dillon Radin tallied two goals and two assists, Nick DeVito added two goals and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs cruised to an 8-3 victory over Macon on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 3,457 fans at the Berglund Center.

The Rail Yard Dawgs (16-7-2) snapped a two-game skid and took over sole possession of first place in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings with 34 points. Peoria and Evansville were both two points back going into Saturday's games.

Chris Vella and DeVito scored to give Roanoke a 2-0 lead after the first period.

Radin scored twice in the second period for Roanoke. Josh Nenadal and DeVito also scored in that period. Roanoke led 6-1 entering the third.

Sean Leonard and Nick Ford scored for Roanoke in the third.

Austyn Roudebush had 18 saves for Roanoke.

The Dawgs held a 37-21 shot advantage over Macon (4-16-2).

Roanoke beat Macon for the sixth time in six tries this season. The teams were set to meet again Saturday night.