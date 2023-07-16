The Delmarva Shorebirds beat the Salem Red Sox twice on Sunday in Carolina League action at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

In the conclusion of a game that was suspended by rain Saturday night, Delmarva rallied past Salem 6-4. The Red Sox had led 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning when the game was suspended Saturday.

Delmarva (38-44, 10-7 second half) beat Salem 2-1 in a seven-inning game that wrapped up Sunday’s action.

Salem fell to 38-42 overall and 8-9 in the second half.

In the first game, Delmarva scored three runs in the fifth inning Sunday to grab a 4-3 lead. Salem reliever Matt Litwicki (0-1) allowed an RBI double to Stiven Acevedo and a two-RBI single to Noelberth Romero in that inning.

Delmarva added a run in the seventh to extend the lead to 5-3. Salem scored a run in eighth on Alexis Hernandez’s RBI single, but Delmarva added a run in the ninth.

Acevedo and Anderson De Los Santos each had two hits and one RBI for Delmarva in that game.

Hernandez had two hits and three RBIs for Salem. Juan Montero had two hits and scored twice. Jhostynxon Garcia had two hits and scored once.

In the second game, Salem’s Lyonell James had an RBI grounder in the first inning to tie the game at 1.

But Delmarva grabbed a 2-1 lead in the second inning. De Los Santos scored when Erison Placencia grounded into a double play.

Delmarva starter Zack Showalter and reliever Deivy Cruz (7-1) combined on a five-hitter. Cruz pitched the final four innings, allowing two hits, no runs and no walks while striking out four.

Salem starter Noah Dean (1-6) took the loss. He allowed two runs (one earned), five hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out four.

Acevedo and De Los Santos each had two hits and scored a run for Delmarva in that game, while Romero had two hits for Salem.