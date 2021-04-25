Derrick Lancaster in critical but stable condition

Christiansburg driver Derrick Lancaster, whose car caught fire in Saturday's ARCA race at Talladega Superspeedway, suffered burns in the accident and has been placed on a ventilator at an Alabama hospital.

His wife, Elizabeth Nunley Lancaster, posted on social media Saturday that the 48-year-old driver would be on the ventilator for at least 48 hours as doctors assessed damage to his lungs.

She said in Saturday's post that Lancaster had second- and third-degree burns to both arms, his neck and his face. She said there were no broken bones or bleeding.

In an update she posted on Facebook on Sunday morning, she said her husband was in critical but stable condition. She said he had no burns to the trachea or lungs.

She posted Sunday that he will be on the ventilator for 48-72 hours to allow his lungs to recover from the extreme heat and so soot can be suctioned out of the lungs.

Race22.com, a Late Model Stock Car racing website, shared her update in a Facebook post of its own Sunday.

Lancaster's car caught fire after hitting the wall following contact from Drew Dollar with five laps to go. He lay on the ground after exiting his car while being checked out by NASCAR's safety workers. He walked with support to a stretcher.