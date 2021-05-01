Derrick Lancaster in stable condition

Christiansburg driver Derrick Lancaster, whose car caught fire in last weekend’s ARCA race at Talladega Superspeedway, is in stable condition at an Alabama hospital.

His wife, Elizabeth Nunley Lancaster, posted an update on social media Friday night, according to Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass. She had previously said her husband was in critical but stable condition, but this time she said he was in stable condition.

Derrick Lancaster, 48, suffered second- and third-degree burns to both arms, his neck and his face in the crash.

"Progress! Your prayers are helping. Derrick is in stable condition as he started hydrotherapy on his burns on Thursday and his pain is well controlled as he's working through physical and occupational therapy," she posted Friday.

ARCA drivers saluted Lancaster, who drives the No. 29 car, with No. 29 decals on their cars for Saturday's race in Kansas.