Derrick Lancaster out of hospital

Christiansburg driver Derrick Lancaster, whose car caught fire in an April 24 ARCA race at Talladega Superspeedway, has been released from an Alabama hospital.

His wife, Elizabeth Nunley Lancaster, posted an update on social media Tuesday, according to Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass.

"Virginia here we come," she wrote. "We're bringing him home."

She also posted a photo of the couple outside their car, apparently in the hospital parking garage.

Derrick Lancaster, 48, suffered second- and third-degree burns to both arms, his neck and his face in the crash.