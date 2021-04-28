 Skip to main content
Derrick Lancaster taken off ventilator
Lancaster

Derrick Lancaster, shown at his Christiansburg race shop in 2007 when he was a Limited Sportsman driver who raced at Motor Mile Speedway, was injured in an ARCA race Saturday at Talladega.

 The Roanoke Times, File 2007

Christiansburg driver Derrick Lancaster, whose car caught fire in last Saturday’s ARCA race at Talladega Superspeedway, was taken off a ventilator Wednesday afternoon at an Alabama hospital.

His wife, Elizabeth Nunley Lancaster, posted the news on social media Wednesday night, according to Fox Sports.

Derrick Lancaster, 48, had been on a ventilator since Saturday.

"He's alert and knows he's in a hospital in Alabama," his wife posted Wednesday, according to Fox Sports. "We still have a long journey ahead but that light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter."

Lancaster suffered second- and third-degree burns to both arms, his neck and his face in the crash. His wife posted Tuesday that he remained in critical but stable condition.

