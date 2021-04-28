Derrick Lancaster taken off ventilator

Christiansburg driver Derrick Lancaster, whose car caught fire in last Saturday’s ARCA race at Talladega Superspeedway, was taken off a ventilator Wednesday afternoon at an Alabama hospital.

His wife, Elizabeth Nunley Lancaster, posted the news on social media Wednesday night, according to Fox Sports.

Derrick Lancaster, 48, had been on a ventilator since Saturday.

"He's alert and knows he's in a hospital in Alabama," his wife posted Wednesday, according to Fox Sports. "We still have a long journey ahead but that light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter."

Lancaster suffered second- and third-degree burns to both arms, his neck and his face in the crash. His wife posted Tuesday that he remained in critical but stable condition.