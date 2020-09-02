 Skip to main content
Diamondbacks call up Mantiply, Lewicki
Diamondbacks call up Mantiply, Lewicki

Joe Mantiply 

The Arizona Diamondbacks called up former Tunstall High School and Virginia Tech pitcher Joe Mantiply from their alternate training site Tuesday, along with ex-Virginia pitcher Artie Lewicki.

Mantiply made five appearances for the Detroit Tigers in 2016 and one appearance for the New York Yankees last year. He signed with Arizona last January.

Lewicki pitched in a total of 17 games for the Detroit Tigers in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Arizona picked him up off waivers in October 2018, but he missed last season because of Tommy John surgery.

