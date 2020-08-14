Ed Hardin's Hard ’n Fast: 43 Skidoo? Will Bubba Wallace bolt to a new team in 2021?

Bubba Wallace has options, but he only has one requirement.
He wants to win.
Richard Petty Motorsports wants to keep Wallace in house, and Wallace has said he wants to stay. But to do so, RPM has to find more money. Not money to pay their driver necessarily but to make their driver happy.
In racing, the old maxim is more true now more than ever. Money equals speed. How fast you go depends on how much money you have to spend.
Make no mistake about it, RPM is a low-budget team. And that just might not cut it for Wallace, who has emerged as a hot personality in a sport that’s always looking for the next star.
He has an offer from Ganassi Racing to take the 42 vacated earlier this year when Kyle Larson uttered a racial slur that was captured in a live-stream broadcast. Matt Kenseth is currently in that car, but it’s only to get through the season.
There are sure to be other openings, not the least of which will be Jimmie Johnson’s ride with Hendrick Motorsports. That’s considered the big off-season prize, and Wallace is surely looking into it.
All this would suggest Wallace is not long for RPM.
“We’re right in the middle of silly season,” he said after Michigan.
Wallace has proven to be a fast study. He’s been competitive at times, and he’s among the most aggressive drivers on tour. And he’s shown the ability to attract sponsors. It’s not every day that a team or a driver attracts sponsors that have never been in NASCAR before. Wallace has brought in two this summer alone, Cash App and just this week a deal with clothing brand Columbia.
Those things don’t go unnoticed by people like Ganassi and Rick Hendrick.
There will be more openings in the coming weeks as several Cup drivers are in the last year of their contracts. Rides are opening up now, and more will open up as the season winds down.
Wallace is actively campaigning, both in public and in private. That’s rare in racing, a sport where drivers and teams rarely make such negotiations known. Wallace is a different cat. He’s the hottest commodity in the sport right now, both for his performance on the track and his actions off the track.
“We’ve been winning off the race track,” he said this week.
Now, the 26-year-old racer wants to win on the track. And while he’d love to do that in the 43, he knows deep down that he’s destined for bigger things than a 20th-place car on a low-budget team.
The days of Wallace and Petty might be winding down. It’s been a wild ride. But you get the impression that Wallace has his eyes on something bigger.
