Ed Hardin's Hard ’n Fast: Dover drama has easy solution

A double dose of Dover.
Pass the aspirin.
This weekend will be something of a swansong for the concrete headache with a new schedule coming in 2021. One of the races at the Monster Mile is likely headed to Nashville, where Dover owners are in the middle of some sort of game with NASCAR and the city of Nashville and the great old fairgrounds track that so many fans want back on the schedule.
Looks like that’s not going to happen.
A lot of people, including some drivers, are upset that NASCAR would consider adding a 1.3-mile D-shaped concrete oval some 40 miles outside of Nashville with a perfectly good short track left on its own once again. There are those who believe the old Nashville Fairgrounds track to be the best short track in the country.
No one believes another intermediate-size track is good for racing. All it would do is water down a great market, add another terrible race track to the tour and eliminate the dream of bringing back the fairgrounds track that already has its own history.
The last thing we need is a bigger Dover.
When news leaked out about the Nashville Superspeedway, the reaction was immediate. Chase Elliott wrote on twitter: “One snooze fest at that joint will put the nail in the coffin of the fairgrounds, bummer.”
Other drivers echoed that sentiment, basically predicting awful racing when we could be headed back to one of the coolest tracks in the South.
So some people are blaming NASCAR. Some are blaming Rusty Wallace, who designed the concrete Nashville nightmare, and some are blaming Dover.
Turns out the company that owns Dover owns the new concrete track in Nashville and will move one of its Dover races to the new superspeedway.
Nashville is a great market for NASCAR, one that should’ve been on the schedule for years and years instead of wandering around the country looking for fans. They’re already here. And a lot of them are in Nashville.
NASCAR is in the process of a series of announcements about the 2021 schedule, and Ben Kennedy, the vice president of racing development, told The Daytona Beach News-Journal that they’re “trying to think outside the box.”
The old Busch Clash will be run on the Daytona road course in February, that’s all we know for certain, but the Nashville-Dover rumor is out there, and apparently it’s real. And it’s hardly outside the box.
The other rumor is we’re headed to Iowa next year too.
Iowa.
Stay tuned. This could get interesting as the slow roll-out of the 2021 schedule has begun. And no, we’re not going back to North Wilkesboro next year.
At least we’ll get rid of one of the Dover races in 2021. That’s a good thing. Turns out there’s another Dover out there, some 40 miles out of Nashville.
If enough of us complain, maybe we can convince NASCAR that a bigger Dover is a bad idea.
In the meantime, enjoy the concrete weekend.
