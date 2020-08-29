Ex-Pulaski Yankee Florial gets 1st major league hit

Former Pulaski Yankees outfielder Estevan Florial made his major league debut Friday — and got his first major league hit.
Florial, who played for Pulaski in 2016, started in center field for the New York Yankees in the first game of their doubleheader with the New York Mets on Friday. He singled in the fifth inning, going 1 for 3 in the game.
The Yankees had activated Florial — who was in Class A ball last season — from their alternate training site in Pennsylvania earlier in the day. Teams are allowed to add an extra player for doubleheaders, and the Yankees picked Florial as their 29th man. He was sent back down to the alternate site after the doubleheader.
