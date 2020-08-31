Ex-Pulaski Yankees pitcher Garcia makes major league debut

Former Pulaski Yankees pitcher Deivi Garcia pitched well in his major league debut with the New York Yankees on Sunday night.
Garcia, who pitched for Pulaski in 2017, had been called up to start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader as the team's extra man for the twinbill. New York sent him back down to its alternate training site after the doubleheader.
Garcia took a shutout into the sixth until allowing Dominic Smith’s tying single. Garcia allowed four singles, struck out six, walked none and threw 75 pitches over six innings.
The Yankees won 5-2 in eight innings.
At 21 years, 103 days, Garcia became the youngest pitcher to start in the majors in the abbreviated 60-game season. He became the youngest pitcher to start for the Yankees in 13 years.
