Ex-Salem Red Sox standout Dalbec homers in major league debut
BOSTON — Former Salem Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer in his major league debut to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Dalbec, who played for Salem in 2018, started at first base Sunday just hours after Boston traded first baseman Mitch Moreland to San Diego. Dalbec was called up from Boston's alternate training site Sunday after the trade.

“I felt pretty weightless out there,” he said. “Pretty surreal. Everything happened so fast.”

Dalbec went 2 for 4. He struck out in his first at-bat before taking Javy Guerra deep over Pesky’s Pole in right field in the third inning.

Former Salem standout Rafael Devers hit a pair of home runs in the win, while former Salem star Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer.

