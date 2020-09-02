Former WDBJ sports anchor Chris Miles was on NBA TV for historic day

"I did not want to talk about my own personal experiences. … But I wanted to make sure that the personal experiences made it easier for the viewer to understand why this is happening.

"My place in the situation was, 'OK, I understand why the players are doing this. Let me ask the questions that bring to the table other peoples' experiences.’”

Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times in the back by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"It's not one event that makes me think about this. I think about these issues every day," Miles said. "I'm from Harlem, but I went to school in Connecticut, and I lived in West Virginia and Roanoke, Virginia, and Columbus, Ohio, and New Orleans and Washington, D.C. These places are so different; they all have their own issues.

"The biggest issue in our country is that people do not get to know other people from different experiences. They decide to argue and disagree with people that have different experiences."

NBA playoff games were not held Aug. 27 or Aug. 28, either.

Miles said the number of players under the age of 25 who spoke out last week signaled a shift in the NBA to a new generation of leaders.