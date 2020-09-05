Franklin County grad and ex-Mets catcher Ron Hodges mourns Tom Seaver

"He was a power pitcher — power, power, power. Hard, hard, hard," Hodges said. "Fastballs in, fastballs up, sliders. He just attacked the strike zone.

"He used to get down real low in his delivery to the plate. His right knee would drag the mound. It would always be all muddy after every ballgame. It was because his foot was touching the rubber and his knee would drag the ground. When he got so low, he would actually deliver the pitch … and it would actually be going on sort of an uphill slant.

"We went to Japan on a goodwill tour in ’74 and all the Japanese people said, 'Oh, Tom Seaver, rising fastball.’ I don't think it really rose."

The signals for Seaver were never complicated.

"One was a fastball. Three was a fastball," Hodges said.

Seaver walked 1,390 batters in 4,783 innings in his career.

"I caught people that threw harder, but [some] people didn't have any idea where the ball was going," Hodges said. "It's important to throw hard, but it's much more important to know where the ball's going. He controlled where it was going."

Did Seaver shake off Hodges a lot?