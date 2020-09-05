Franklin County grad and ex-Mets catcher Ron Hodges mourns Tom Seaver

To Franklin County High School graduate Ron Hodges, the late Tom Seaver was much more than a great pitcher.
"I was proud to call Tom Seaver my friend, my teammate," Hodges, 71, said Thursday in a phone interview from his Franklin County home.
Seaver, a former New York Mets star, died Monday at the age of 75 from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced Wednesday.
Hodges was a Mets catcher for all 12 of his major league seasons. For six of those seasons, Seaver was his teammate.
"He was a superstar, an icon in New York Mets baseball history," said Hodges, who played for the Mets from 1973 to 1984.
"He went on the mound, he expected to win. There wasn't any thought about losing. For him, that meant not letting the other team get any runs. So that's what he tried to do."
Seaver was a winner off the mound, too.
"We used to play bridge together on long trips," Hodges said. "He always tried to win at the bridge games. … He was excellent at bridge.
"Whenever I would mess up the calls on trying to tell him what I had in my hand, eventually he'd come to me and say, 'Look, this is the way this is.’"
On one trip to San Francisco, the winnings from a bridge game paid for a meal at a Chinese restaurant. Seaver handled the ordering.
"He ordered up pigeon — squab," Hodges said. "That bridge game paid for it, so we had a nice night out."
Seaver and Hodges also shared a love for crossword puzzles.
"When he wasn't pitching, he would get the newspapers in from New York and copy the crossword puzzles and leave them at the cubicles for all the other players that he knew liked to work the crossword puzzles," Hodges said. "It was kind of a speed thing to see who could work it the fastest. He usually won."
Seaver, who pitched for the Mets and three other teams from 1967 to 1986, won 311 games in his Hall of Fame career.
One of those wins came on June 13, 1973 — Hodges' big-league debut. Then-Mets manager Yogi Berra put Hodges into the starting lineup at catcher for that game.
"[Seaver] made it easy," Hodges said. "Yogi had told me before the game, 'Don't worry about what pitches you call. Tom will call his own game. You just sit back and put down the pitch and if he wants it, he'll pump and throw, and if he don't want it, he'll shake you off.’"
Seaver went the distance as the Mets beat visiting San Francisco 3-1.
"I called for a change-up late in the game," Hodges said. "Seaver threw mostly just fastballs — fastballs in, fastballs out, fastballs up, down. Didn't throw many off-speed pitches. But he threw this change-up and he left it up high and the batter hit it out to the warning track in left field — almost a home run.
"I run out to the mound before the next pitch is thrown and I'm yelling, 'Hey, you've got to get that pitch down!’ He broke into this big laugh.
"There were about 50 writers over there interviewing him after the game. One asked him, 'What were you laughing at out there?’ He said, 'Ron was yelling at me, telling me I've got to get that pitch down. That's the same thing that every catcher I've ever had always told me.’"
The Mets won the NL East title that year. They beat Cincinnati in the NL playoffs before falling to Oakland in the World Series.
Hodges caught a number of standout pitchers during his Mets career, including Jesse Orosco, Jerry Koosman, Tug McGraw and Jon Matlack. But he said Seaver and Dwight Gooden were the two best pitchers he ever caught.
"Very few trips to the mound to advise [Seaver] of anything. He knew what was going on," said Hodges, who was a backup for most of his Mets career.
Seaver struck out 3,640 batters in his major league career.
"He was a power pitcher — power, power, power. Hard, hard, hard," Hodges said. "Fastballs in, fastballs up, sliders. He just attacked the strike zone.
"He used to get down real low in his delivery to the plate. His right knee would drag the mound. It would always be all muddy after every ballgame. It was because his foot was touching the rubber and his knee would drag the ground. When he got so low, he would actually deliver the pitch … and it would actually be going on sort of an uphill slant.
"We went to Japan on a goodwill tour in ’74 and all the Japanese people said, 'Oh, Tom Seaver, rising fastball.’ I don't think it really rose."
The signals for Seaver were never complicated.
"One was a fastball. Three was a fastball," Hodges said.
Seaver walked 1,390 batters in 4,783 innings in his career.
"I caught people that threw harder, but [some] people didn't have any idea where the ball was going," Hodges said. "It's important to throw hard, but it's much more important to know where the ball's going. He controlled where it was going."
Did Seaver shake off Hodges a lot?
"He never shook me or [Jerry] Grote or anybody off. He'd just stare you off," Hodges said. "If he didn't like the pitch, he wouldn't pitch. You'd put something else down."
In 1977, Seaver's contract negotiations with the Mets were not going well. So the Mets traded Seaver to Cincinnati in June 1977.
"It was a shocker," Hodges said.
So Hodges later had to hit against his former battery mate when the Mets played the Reds.
"I approached it like I knew what was coming — fastball, fastball," Hodges said.
The Reds traded Seaver back to the Mets after the 1982 season. Seaver's second act with the Mets lasted only for the 1983 season.
Seaver started on Opening Day in 1983. He requested that Hodges be his catcher.
The Mets beat Philadelphia 2-0, with Seaver pitching the first six innings.
"He'll be greatly missed," Hodges said. "I admired him because he was a very intelligent person, a good family man."
